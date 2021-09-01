 Letter to the editor: Question about that deworming medicine conservatives tout | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: Question about that deworming medicine conservatives tout

Letters to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Barry Cohen
Frisco

If Kim McGahey takes the cow deworming medicine, will he develop herd immunity?

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Letters to the Editor
See more