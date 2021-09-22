Letter to the editor: Ranch is committed to sustainable beef production

Cattle farmers and ranchers like me are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day. Growing up in the suburbs of Denver, I wasn’t involved in agriculture until my family purchased Eagle Rock Ranch in Park County in 2012. Living on a ranch that has been in continuous operation since 1868, my family takes great pride in knowing that we provide our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.

Ranching in the mountains at over 9,000 feet elevation has its challenges. The winters are long, animals’ health risks are increased and weather is unpredictable. However, without cattle being raised in harmony with existing wildlife on our land, I often question what would replace our cattle who upcycle the vegetation that’s inedible to humans, aerate the soil and prevent fires? Our land takes care of itself because we have cattle grazing and renewing grasses that help manage threats.

We know cattle are the most sustainable option for our land because of how they interact with and benefit neighboring environments. Our family has installed hundreds of log and rock structures along the Tarryall Creek while planting willow saplings to stabilize the riverbank and provide shade cover for fish. Our cattle interact with the creek during the winter to help with stabilizing the banks and keeping our creek fish friendly.

Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it is produced on ranches just like ours and by people just like us across America.