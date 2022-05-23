Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Frank Celico as Summit County Assessor

I’m writing to encourage votes for Frank Celico for Summit County Assessor. As a Summit County Commissioner I had the privilege of working with Celico in county government for over a decade, including his first two years as Summit County Assessor. He is knowledgeable, professional and very dedicated to serving our community.

Celico’s background with Summit County gives him a unique, and fitting, perspective for the office. Prior to becoming Assessor, Celico was a County Attorney and represented the Assessor’s office on cases at the state level. One of many very important moments in his career as County Attorney was arguing on behalf of the Assessor’s Office at the Colorado Supreme Court — a case the County won thanks to Celico. His engagement with the issues of the office on a global level has made him more knowledgeable about how to lead his team here in the County and made him a highly effective advocate for Summit County around the state.

While Commissioner, I was there when Celico took over the Assessor’s Office. He oversaw what could have been a contentious appraisal cycle. Despite the volatile real estate market, Celico dramatically lowered the number of successfully contested appraisals from previous cycles — proof that he and his team have been diligent about providing good results to Summit property owners even in tough circumstances.

Now Celico is overseeing a modernization of the software system his office uses, a project that involves collaborating with the other County departments and regular, often unexpected, problem solving. Celico is uniquely qualified to lead the department through these major changes, and preparing for a pandemic-impacted appraisal cycle.

For all these reasons, I urge you all to re-elect Celico as Summit County Assessor.