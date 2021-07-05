Letter to the editor: Read between the lines

Those of us who studied or followed the tortured history of Soviet Russia never ceased to marvel at the uncanny ability of Soviet citizens to “read between the lines.” While Pravda (“truth” in Russian) and other official publications purveyed the often tortured party line, millions of “comrades” from all walks of life surmised the truth. They, like Paul Simon said, “can read the writing on the wall.”

Ergo, I would argue that it is advantageous to have Mr. McGahey blather on. Reading between his lines can be quite insightful.