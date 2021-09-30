Letter to the editor: Recent Summit County climate study is pure hypocrisy

Reading the results and recommendations of the Rocky Mountain Climate Organization’s study should make everyone shudder at its hypocrisy, as it seems to ignore the root cause of all human-caused climate changes: the sheer volume of humans on the planet.

For every child born in the U.S., 440 others must live lives of extreme resource conservation to offset that child’s climate impact. Yet, that side of the equation remains ignored by this survey, same as most others. Instead, those who choose to be responsible by having no children, or just one child, are chastised that they must make life changes while the selfish continue to reproduce at an unsustainable rate.

But no one wants to hear that brutal truth or take that action, so instead we pay for expensive studies that shift the blame to other causes. You no longer have a right to bear children. Instead, you have a responsibility not to. Zero = hero, one is enough, two is too many.

Want a better planet? Then stop overpopulating it.