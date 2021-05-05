Letter to the editor: Recognize Summit staff during Teacher Appreciation Week

This week, May 3-7, is nationally recognized as Teacher Appreciation Week. Over this past year, we have witnessed changes throughout our towns, cities, states and nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, we were unable to thank our teachers in person. This year, thanks to our school district, teachers and staff’s ability to adapt and their commitment to safety and learning, we were able to hold more in-person/hybrid weeks of school than many other public school districts in Colorado.

While we all might not agree on COVID-19 or the reasons behind the decisions that have been made, we can agree that our teachers have done a great job in the past and have really stepped it up this year to teach in new and innovative ways. They have worked together to reimagine education and to provide students with support, encouragement and love. This has been a stressful year for all, but our teachers and community have shown that when we work together, we can do great things.

Please help us to show appreciation to all of our wonderful teachers of Summit County. You can do this by wearing red for education this week, recognizing them on social media with the hashtags #thankateacher and #ssdedu or sending them an email of appreciation.

A special shoutout of thanks to our teachers and staff at Summit High School. We appreciate all you do each and every day!