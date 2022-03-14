Letter to the editor: Recommended charitable organizations that are helping in Ukraine

If you’re thinking of contributing financially to the Ukraine relief effort but don’t know how, you might start by reading the Forbes article , “How To Donate To Ukraine Relief Efforts,” which lists a number of charitable international organizations that are working in Ukraine today and in surrounding countries to which Ukrainian refugees are fleeing.

The article briefly states what each organization does and provides a donation URL for each. In most cases, donation amounts are suggested for either a one-time or recurring donation, and credit cards are accepted. Some work through PayPal and other online payment avenues. Most indicate that donations are tax-deductible.

In no special order, here are a number of suggested donation recipients: UNICEF , Doctors Without Borders , Save the Children , Catholic Relief Services , Americares , Ukraine Relief , GlobalGiving , Ukraine Red Cross , World Central Kitchen , Vostok SOS , Voices of Children , Care , The International Rescue Committee , UN Crisis Relief and Direct Relief .

Please help.