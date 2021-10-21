Letter to the editor: Reduced Summit Stage service levels are unsustainable

Anyone who has ever used the Summit Stage system during ski season in the morning rush and evening return must be expecting the eventual collapse of bus service in some way. The previous half-hour service in prime time in past years was usually always standing-room only. Now make it just an hourly service and one only wonders how this will play out.

Can Summit County realistically provide service to Park and Lake counties when service in Summit County is on the verge of collapse? Summit Stage employees are quoted as saying attrition is negative as new hires can’t keep up with drivers leaving. Given that the existing staff is pressed to the max, why is management not making a more prudent move than just exposing those veteran drivers to an underserved public that will blame the faces of the Summit Stage drivers for unreasonable wait times and jam-packed buses.

This former Summit Stage employee thinks you should ask Summit County government whether service should be sacrificed and drawn down to levels that are unsustainable with winter need in Summit County, or are there alternatives.