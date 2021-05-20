Letter to the editor: Remembering Bonnie Baker, an advocate for bluebirds

While small in stature like her birds, Bonnie Boex Baker was larger than life in her excitement and dedication to all her interests, especially the bluebird families around Dillon Reservoir.

Over many decades, she would maintain the bluebird boxes, provide them help if needed and conduct counting to provide data for herself and various organizations.

If you messed with the bluebirds, then you crossed her, and that was a tough battle. Many people underestimated the size of the fight that could be moving in their direction.

I was lucky to work with her at Neils Lunceford, and we continued to share nature stories and photos throughout our friendship.

Much is owed to her for all that she quietly and consistently did with providing us the glimpses of her bird families and the beauty of nature.

When you see the bluebirds this summer, you will see her spirit flying from birdhouse to birdhouse and remember her for her long commitment to all of nature and to the special place we live.

My sincere condolences to her husband, Ed, to all her extended family and all her friends in nature.