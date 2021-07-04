Letter to the editor: Remove the caste system

Let’s bring watermelon and fried chicken back into the Fourth of July celebration. This is a time to celebrate the freedoms and great life we have here in the United States — NOT.

Where people like Rush Limbaugh go free, are helped with their opioid addiction and are revered, people like George Floyd are arrested and demonized. People are allowed to say what they want as long as they are part of the dominant caste, but God forbid if a non-dominant caste person takes a knee at a football game to protest the treatment of his caste members by the police. And dominant caste members can freely fly strange looking American style flags in black and white with one blue stripe.

Oh yes, we should continue to teach the inaccurate history of our great nation because revealing the truth would hurt and offend the dominant caste, who of course have perpetuated this lie.

I, for one, on this Fourth of July, am going to hope that real truth prevails and that we can all begin to learn the true history of our nation. I hope that today’s and future generations will learn the true history of the United States and that we can begin to remove the terrible caste system that has been in place for so many years.