 Letter to the editor: Renaming Gore Range is just part of cancel culture | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: Renaming Gore Range is just part of cancel culture

Letters to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Sam McCleneghan III
Breckenridge

 

Change the name of the Gore Range, huh? What batch of morons came up with this notion? More cancel culture idiocy.

 

 

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Letters to the Editor
See more