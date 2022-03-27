Letter to the editor: Rent prices are increasing exponentially without any consequences

What is the Summit County government planning to do about the housing crisis in the county?

A year ago, the average price of a room in Summit County was $1,100, and my $2,600 two-bedroom condo seemed pricey. Now, the average price is $1,500 a room. Wages have not increased correspondingly, and more and more housing is being converted to short-term rentals. There is no possible way for a person making less than six figures to afford a house in the county, and even then, people who can afford a house get outbid by rich investors.

When will the powers that be recognize that our economy and luxury community rely on people doing low-paying service jobs and start making laws that protect them? What is the point of living in Summit County if you have to have three jobs just to barely make ends meet because rent prices are increasing exponentially without any consequences?