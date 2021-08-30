Letter to the editor: Rental owners should share burden of affordable housing

Concerning the affordable housing issue, this could easily be resolved if the county and city leaders really were interested in solving the problem. I have vacationed in Summit county over the past 20 years every year, and we even looked into moving there, but housing was the issue that stopped us.

It would be so easy to simply pass a law stating that only a certain percentage of homes in the county (or towns) can be used for short-term housing and that every fourth year a home or condo must be put up for long-term housing for a length of four years. Once it meets that requirement, it can go back to a short-term rental for four years or five years, whatever length of time the residents approve of. But this rotation allows enough rentals to meet demand and allows all owners to share the burden of supplying affordable housing to the workers they depend on.