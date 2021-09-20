Letter to the editor: Rental rules will ruin the Breckenridge we know and love

We have always loved Breckenridge and visited many times. This last year, we were finally able to buy a property and use it for ourselves and short rental. To my amazement, we saw the town self-destructing as the perceived need to have “affordable housing” for the people who work in Breckenridge became a big issue. There have got to be other solutions than limiting short-term rentals. I cannot believe limiting short-term rentals will give more housing to the employees. There are many, many areas in need of employees, and it has nothing to do with housing.

When you limit short-term rental property, you are giving a monopoly to hotels and Vail Resorts condos. Breckenridge is unique because it is not controlled by Vail. You are going to lose the personality you are trying to preserve by restricting your main rental product to hotels and giving them more leverage over our town.

The least you could do is let existing houses that sell grandfather the rental license with the house, otherwise you are betraying the people who have invested in Breckenridge. The houses that were built with short rental in mind should be allowed to receive their rental license. Remember, property owners pay lots of taxes to Breckenridge.

This policy is going to make Breckenridge unobtainable for everyday vacationers, as a limited supply meeting a growing demand artificially increases prices, possibly forcing them to choose another town, which will also hurt small business.

If this goes through, the value of our homes will go down. If people stop coming to Breckenridge, you will not need employee housing because the town will die.

I urge you to think this all the way through and try to find a solution that will not ruin the Breckenridge we know and love.