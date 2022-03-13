Letter to the editor: Rep. Lauren Boebert is an embarrassment to Colorado

As a Coloradan, were you as embarrassed as I was when Rep. Lauren Boebert attempted to interrupt President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech? I thought to myself, “Has this woman no couth?” Obviously, she does not understand anything about common manners. She lacks a critical level of decency. But like an unruly child, she knows that her antics will demand and receive attention. That’s too bad because her outburst only encourages more bad behavior from discourteous, egotistical people like her. What a terrible example she has set for our children and grandchildren as well as every citizen of our state and country! What a black mark she sets for politics and for politicians like her.

I have sat in the chambers of the U.S. Supreme Court. There, no outburst is ever tolerated. One sits charged with the utmost of respect for the proceedings and for the justices themselves. Even gum chewing is prohibited. If only the sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives had acted to remove Boebert when she acted out. That would have been fitting.

Admittedly, I know little about how Boebert serves her constituency. I doubt that she is very effective because of her alienating, self-absorbed style. I, for one, am glad that she is not my representative. I would not want myself associated with her in any way. Anyone who cannot muster respect for the office of the presidency and for the mores of Congress truly does not deserve to hold office. As a Coloradan, I was ashamed by her behavior. As a human being, I would want nothing to do with her.