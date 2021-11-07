Letter to the editor: Rep. Neguse is standing up for immigrants

It is always wonderful to see our representatives in Congress fighting for what’s right on behalf of the people they serve. Reforming our broken immigration system is one example of this, and thanks to Rep. Joe Neguse’s continued support of Colorado’s immigrant community we are closer to long overdue reforms.

Rep. Neguse, along with the Congressional Black Caucus, recently signed a letter to congressional leadership urging them to move forward with including a pathway to citizenship in the much-anticipated reconciliation package. With this letter, Rep. Neguse has once again shined a light on the need to support the thousands of immigrants in our state and our country as a part of our nation’s pandemic recovery.

Thankfully, the congressman is not alone in his commitment to protecting immigrants. The Biden administration recently issued a notice of proposed rulemaking for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In other words, the administration plans to protect DACA recipients. This notice contains a period for public comment where people can share their support for the DACA program and the Dreamers it protects. I encourage everyone interested in following Rep. Neguse’s example to make their voices heard in favor of DACA.

While many in Washington eagerly engage in partisan bickering, Rep. Neguse is using his position to support the people who elected him. I am incredibly grateful for his support of immigrants and of his colleagues, representatives Jason Crow and Diana DeGette, who have pledged their support for immigration reform via reconciliation to provide our immigrant communities much-needed certainty.