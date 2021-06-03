Letter to the editor: Republican Party has serious identity and image problems
Wildernest
Wow, how amazing Kim McGahey found one example of “four guys from the University of Alabama, all of whom came to Summit County and found work and housing.” Well damn, even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes. In the same column, he refers to town of Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen as a socialist. Geez, sounds similar to the alt-right playbook. As a registered, unaffiliated voter with many moderates in my camp, please inform McGahey that the Republican Party has some serious identity and image problems.
