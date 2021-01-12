Letter to the editor: Republicans are boarding a bus to Maycomb, Alabama
Steve Hornback
Montezuma
Montezuma
While the rest of the world is boarding the Enterprise, the Republicans are on a bus to Maycomb, Alabama.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Letters to the Editor