Letter to the editor: Republicans are leading a dangerous, antidemocratic cult

I am a staunch Democrat, although I rarely donate to any political campaigns. I disagree with Liz Cheney on almost everything, but I just made a donation to her reelection campaign. She is currently waging a campaign for truth, integrity, democracy and the rule of law. And she is being punished for it. I doubt if there is anyone who honestly thinks that the 2020 election was less than legitimate. But the Republican leadership, and much of the rank and file, has abandoned those values in the service of a dangerous, antidemocratic cult.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke