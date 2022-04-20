Letter to the Editor: Republicans are overreaching when it comes to laws on abortion, LGBTQ issues and education

Republican-controlled states are passing anti-abortion laws that — in appeasing the extreme right wing — are mean spirited. Not content with simply controlling the act, they go further. Some do not include exceptions for rape or incest. These horrifying attacks on a woman are shocking enough, but then the state ignores her precious state of privacy and forbids her any relief. Plus jail awaits some.

The second policy scare is the GOP attack on LGBTQ youths. They step between the child’s family and the family’s doctor in forbidding medications needed by the child. GOP lawmakers are not medical experts.

The next example of Republican overreach is not necessarily cruel but certainly a prime example of them going against their oft-stated theme of keeping government off our backs. In some states, the local government has now blocked the teaching of subjects deemed wrong by these geniuses. Can’t discuss history they don’t like. The same group has now banned books that they don’t approve of.

So, figuratively speaking, a frowning, sullen Republican standing there in a blue suit and red tie gets to decide what can be taught and what books we’re allowed to read.