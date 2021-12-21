Letter to the editor: Requiring proof of vaccination is as it should be

My wife and I recently attended a wonderful show by Lake Dillon Theatre Co. in Silverthorne. We had to show our COVID-19 vaccination cards to get in. I thank the theater management for that. We also recently visited Bellingham, Washington. Every restaurant that we went to required proof of vaccination for indoor seating. This is as it should be.

For those of you who have made the “personal choice” to risk your own and everyone else’s health by not getting vaccinated, I have a few requests: Please, stay home! Don’t go to the gym, don’t go to restaurants, and have your groceries delivered to your car. And if you absolutely must go to a public place, please wear a mask. It is the least you can do.