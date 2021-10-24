Letter to the editor: Research who is best for school board
Dillon
This fall we get to vote on who will be on the Summit School District Board of Education, among other items. This is a critical election, as local elections have a direct impact on what happens in our county. Unfortunately, there are some organizations that are trying to undermine education across the county. So I am asking everyone to do your own research and vote for who you believe is best for our kids, teachers and our county. I have done my research, and I am voting for Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster. Hopefully once you do your own research, you will come to a similar decision.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.