Letter to the editor: Residents liberated from meaningless mask mandate

Finally! Summit County Public Health Department officials had a brief moment of sanity and decided to end the most recent mask mandate a few days early.

As a community, we should demand better of our public officials. The mask mandate was not backed by science. (The experts have said numerous times that cloth and surgical masks don’t have the filtration capability to protect us from viral particles).

It was not backed by demand on our hospital system. The were never more than five inpatient COVID-19 patients in our hospital over these past two months (December 2021 and January 2022) and the maximum capacity during this period was 76% of the 34 beds (three COVID-19, 23 other inpatient hospitalizations, eight available).

The mask mandate did nothing but cause continued physical, psychological and environmental harm. (I personally pick up and dispose of dozens of masks on my daily walks down Main Street in Breckenridge. You’re welcome, Public Health Director Amy Wineland.)

Summit County needs a reset. The residents of Summit County need to activate to elect officials who will make decisions with the best interests of the constituents in mind, not power-hungry tyrants who utilize fear to control the masses.

Moving forward, our community must also demand our public school system end its nonsensical and harmful mask mandate for school children. The children of Summit County are the future of this community, and we need to lift them up and support them, not muzzle them with masks. Email Superintendent Roy Crawford, roy.crawford@summitk12.org ; School Board President Kate Hudnut, kate.hudnut@summitk12.org ; other school board members, SummitK12.org/about-ssd/board-of-education; county Commissioner Tamara Pogue, tamara.pogue@summitcountyco.gov ; Wineland, amyw@co.summit.co.us ; and other officials responsible for these policies, which harm the children of Summit County.

The verdict is in: Masks don’t work. All of Summit County needs to abandon this failed practice.