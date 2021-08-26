Letter to the editor: Residents must pay their own way when it comes to housing

The recent stories about creating opportunity zones fail to point out that this was created in a law by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to bring investment into distressed areas. How is Summit County distressed? The IRS has a series of papers and documents about opportunity zones .

All joking aside, we need to look at the company-owned workforce camps like the ones the energy industry in Alaska uses. If the ski industry needs employee housing, let them factor those costs into lift tickets or charge $30 for a beer like the NFL, and don’t pass those expenses on to us.

Pay your own way!