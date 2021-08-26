Letter to the editor: Residents must pay their own way when it comes to housing
Evergreen and Silverthorne
The recent stories about creating opportunity zones fail to point out that this was created in a law by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to bring investment into distressed areas. How is Summit County distressed? The IRS has a series of papers and documents about opportunity zones.
I have quite a bit of experience in the world of opportunity zones being a fund manager for a Regulation D 506(c) real estate opportunity fund. These are also my credentials (since that seems to be the in thing when writing letters to the editor these days):
- I was ordained online.
- I am a lord in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
- I once thought about applying to clown college. No, seriously!
- I have been to Haiti, Kosovo and Somalia.
All joking aside, we need to look at the company-owned workforce camps like the ones the energy industry in Alaska uses. If the ski industry needs employee housing, let them factor those costs into lift tickets or charge $30 for a beer like the NFL, and don’t pass those expenses on to us.
Pay your own way!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.