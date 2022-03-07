Letter to the editor: Residents of downtown Ottawa were terrorized by protesters

In response to Bruce Butler’s opinion column with statements about the recent protests in Canada, I feel I must weigh in with my support for Diane Lock’s recent reply.

Ottawa is my hometown, and I have two brothers residing in the city who were able to keep me informed of how their lives were impacted by this event. The so-called “peaceful” protests that Butler referred to were anything but to the residents of this small, quiet and beautiful city.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was fully justified in breaking up the downtown Ottawa siege as well as unleashing harsh financial and legal penalties on all protesters. Too bad he waited so long to do this! The unlucky residents who live in downtown Ottawa were terrorized by protesters for almost three weeks.

This was not a peaceful protest; it was an occupation by armed protesters of the downtown Ottawa core. Your protest stops being peaceful when it:

Disrupts law-abiding citizens’ everyday lives for weeks

Causes hundreds of businesses to close their doors and incur an estimated C$306 million in lost wages and revenue

Causes massive disruption to the city core transportation system that impacted hundreds of thousands

Leaves the city downtown area absolutely trashed with an estimated tab of C$30 million for cleanup

The Ottawa public works manager reported 40 cement mixer trucks were filled with the trash left over after the protesters were dispersed.

If this same protest had occurred in Summit County on Butler’s doorstep, I wonder whether he would call it peaceful.