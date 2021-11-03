Letter to the editor: Residents should attend sheriff’s coffee and conversation events

My husband and I attended the first of a monthly opportunity to meet with Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. The subject of the meeting was trailhead parking. After sharing a thorough review of the subject’s historical data, lessons learned and future considerations, the sheriff conducted a Q-and-A. Those in attendance were a mix of Summit County residents, Summit County Rescue Group personnel, various representatives from organizations that had personal knowledge of our county’s U.S. Forest Service land and ranger districts, Flight for Life and more — needless to say, folks who know a lot about Summit County and how it operates.

The sheriff conducted an informative, efficient and effective meeting, allowing everyone to voice their opinions and ask questions in a casual and conversational atmosphere. I went to the meeting to have my concerns heard by the sheriff (which they most certainly were), I ended up leaving the meeting learning more about other residents’ concerns and with a better understanding and appreciation of the many challenges the Sherriff’s Office has to incorporate into its administration of local laws, jurisdictions and enforcement. (Translation: Enlightenment!) It’s not just about me and my issue and my trailhead. It’s about all of us in Summit County working together by talking and listening to one another to solve the myriad challenges that lie in front of us. I applaud the Sheriff’s Office for offering a platform to do so.

I encourage anyone reading this to attend these monthly meetings. FitzSimons and Undersheriff Peter Haynes could not have been more informative, attentive and approachable for the one hour they were able to dedicate to their Summit County residents. It’s a great way to exchange information across the county, and it only takes 60 minutes. Plus, you get free coffee and pastries! Hope to see you there.