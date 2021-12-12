Letter to the editor: Resort designation threatens Peak 7 neighborhood

I’m writing in response to Todd Ruelle’s letter of Dec. 6. Ruelle, who claims to be a Peak 7 resident, actually resides in Virginia and short-term rents his property here a vast majority of the year. I’m sorry, Ruelle, but visiting your rental property for a week or two a couple of times a year does not make you a resident. I suspect Ruelle’s interests are strictly centered around investments and finance. It’s the full-time residents who have to deal the negative ramifications of a growing amount of short-term rentals.

The Peak 7 neighborhood was one of the early rural developments in the Breckenridge area with half-acre lots, single-family dwellings and a little, winding road system. It houses locals who are in all parts of the area workforce. Virtually unlimited short-term rentals would eliminate even more workforce housing.

Most true Peak 7 residents who I know feel threatened by this resort designation and are vehemently opposed. We are worried the very character of our neighborhood is at risk.