Letter to the editor: Response to claims about public health’s COVID-19 efforts

Years ago, I read a beautiful story about some Amish families whose children attended public school. Although it ran completely contrary to their belief system, the families had decided to have their children vaccinated against the same childhood diseases most public school students are inoculated against.

This wasn’t about which political party was in power nor about finding some random medical person to bash expert immunologists who have served the American public health sector for 50 years. It was a story about love and caring. It’s a fact that people who are not inoculated against a disease risk contracting it and infecting others. These families felt concern that their unvaccinated children posed a risk to their friends, which outweighed their commitment to a religion that eschews modern medicine.

On another note, I would invite anyone who ascribes to the idea that masks “are virtually useless” to acknowledge that USA Today reports , “A year full of social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and staying at home to prevent coronavirus spread rendered the 2020-21 influenza season practically nonexistent,” according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

As far as accusing the county health department of “nannying of our citizenry” and “making decisions with no basis in … science,” I would invite that letter writer to delve deeper into the thoughtful, concerted endeavor by our health department to research the best ways to be proactive in their regard for the safety and well-being of our community, and laud their efforts.