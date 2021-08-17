Letter to the editor: Restricting short-term rentals to residents would be a mistake

Frisco is a mountain town that depends on tourism for its economic existence, growth and good jobs. It does not have an industrial base that provides good jobs and supports the economic viability of the community. Only tourism can do this for Frisco.

Short-term rentals are critical to the Frisco tourist experience and economy. Tourists, including families with children, will not experience such a tourist experience by staying in a hotel or motel, which are in very limited supply. Short-term rentals provide a valuable economic plus to Frisco. Such a restriction, if adopted, would kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

The apparent goal of such restriction is to increase employee housing. This is an illusion and will not happen. Nonresident Frisco homeowners won’t rent their homes to random renters. The best way to increase employee housing is to adopt policies, investment strategies and funding streams that will create such housing.

Efforts to force nonresident Frisco homeowners to rent their homes simply won’t work and might be illegal. This proposed restriction, which discriminates against nonresident Frisco homeowners, would also be subject to legal and constitutional challenges. As a nonresident Frisco homeowner, I think it would be very unwise and shortsighted to adopt such a restriction.