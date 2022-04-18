Letter to the Editor: Roe v. Wade should be reconsidered

Recent activity regarding the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision has many people concerned about women’s rights. A fair question to ask abortion supporters is “what about the baby?”

A consistent response is the bumper sticker refrain that often says, “It’s a woman’s right to choose,” which is a sign of a science denier. Science says the baby in the womb is an individual person. The baby has a heartbeat, unique fingerprints, brain waves, its own set of DNA. Much of this science was not available when Roe V. Wade was decided.

Similar to court decisions that supported slavery that were later overturned, the court should reconsider Roe v. Wade. Pro-life advocates are not a bunch of religious zealots. They are just thinking about the baby.