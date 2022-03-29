Letter to the editor: Ryne Scholl has the experience for county treasurer

I had the opportunity to have lunch with Ryne Scholl, current county treasurer seeking reelection. Having spent over a decade in the financial world with Wells Fargo, our conversation quickly turned to financial matters. As a recent member of the citizen’s budgetary advisory committee, I was interested in his take on where the county’s finances stood.

I was impressed with Scholl’s grasp on the multitude of financial issues facing our community, from workforce housing to infrastructure and resource sustainability. He was able to clearly articulate not only the problems but potential solutions.

One issue we addressed was “lazy money.” That’s taxpayer dollars held in reserve that aren’t doing much work. He explained how he has basically doubled the revenue the county is receiving from these short-intermediate funds during his tenure. As a local, that approach resonates with me. Additional county revenue means less out-of-pocket costs for the taxpaying community. Sometimes it’s not about the big things. It’s watching the little things and getting extra mileage from the funds you have.

Check out his LinkedIn profile , where you can view his extensive financial background, which includes a Master of Business Administration and work as an accountant and bookkeeper. We need conscientious civil servants who realize the money they are spending is not theirs. It belongs to the taxpaying public.

Join me in supporting Scholl for county treasurer.