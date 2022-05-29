Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl is the right pick for Summit County Treasurer

The job of Summit County Treasurer demands specific financial skills to oversee the hundreds of millions in funds that the office manages for the taxpayers of Summit County. That’s why I’m voting for Ryne Scholl for County Treasurer in the upcoming primary election.

Ryne worked in the Summit County finance department for over two years before serving as Assistant County Treasurer for three years under former Summit County Treasurer Bill Wallace. In addition to on-the-job work experience, Ryne volunteers for community groups. He recently served as treasurer of the homeowner’s association where I live. Thanks to sound financial practices that he initiated, our Association is on good footing and dues have increased only nominally. Ryne also helped Continental Divide Land Trust, where I was formerly employed, in that organization’s merger into a statewide land trust.

Since being elected to his first term as County Treasurer in 2018, Ryne has instituted innovative new programs that have saved Summit County taxpayers astounding amounts of money. He increased interest earned on Summit County investments by about 226%. His department is on pace to increase discretionary revenue by 400%. He quadrupled the county’s investment portfolio from $20 to $80 million.

Ryne’s skills in seeking efficiency and improving transparency saved about $20,000 in labor costs by reforming payment processing, and he worked to modernize state laws on paperless transactions.

All of these savings and realized gains on interest mean more money for important community programs like Open Space, mental health and childcare.

Vote for the candidate with financial management experience and a proven track record of caring for Summit County’s Treasure. Vote for Ryne Scholl for County Treasurer.