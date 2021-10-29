Letter to the editor: School board might be the most thankless elected position there is

Anyone feeling a bit of deja vu all over again, as baseball philosopher Yogi Berra might say?

The sky is falling, and I am/we are the only ones who can fix it. Hot-button accusations about academic excellence, transparent budgets, fiscal responsibility and teacher retention with only cherry-picked headlines to support them and vague notions of what to do about them.

Don’t fall for it.

The only thing you really need to know about the school board election is that the job might be the most thankless elected position there is and that anyone who spends more than a couple hundred bucks to get it is either crazy, rich, has an agenda or hasn’t been in the community long enough for anyone to know — or maybe all four.

None are particularly good references for the job.

Tell the 4 For the Kids group that you’re not interested in sound bites for complicated issues. Make sure they have plenty of leisure time to get their Fox News fix.