Letter to the editor: School bus system won’t accommodate children with divorced parents
Breckenridge
In regards to the Summit School District transportation system, my ex-spouse and I are divorced and we share custody of two children. I live in Breckenridge and the mother lives in Silverthorne. The transportation department is telling us that our child has to pick one route over another and can’t ride the bus from both parents homes. This feels very discriminatory.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.