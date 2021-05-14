Letter to the editor: School district equity policy is ill advised and will end badly

Please count me as a Summit citizen who is unequivocally opposed to the Orwellian-named Just and Equitable Education policy.

The policy states that “These inequities cannot be attributed to innate ability differences, and are therefore indicative of inequitable policies, practices and procedures .”

This is terrible logic and terrible science. That there are some differences in outcomes does not mean, ergo, that racism and oppression are common in our schools. The school board must hold its neighbors in the lowest possible regard when they conclude that they hate everyone not exactly like them and then draft and institute racist policies to oppress others. I’ve lived in this community since 1993, and the people the policy describes are not the people I’ve met and know. If such policies or practices exist, show the citizens exactly where they are in the school district. I’m certain that you’ll find none.

Invariably, the policy will end badly. Since it’s likely that some differences in outcomes will remain, the board will then tell the community that it shall be forced to eliminate advanced courses and other challenging or accelerated programs. Isn’t that really where this is going? It’s already happening in other states. Which leaves me wondering: What kind of community does such a thing to its young people? Do you think communities in India, Israel, Iran or China, for example, are going to cut programs for their brightest students? Of course not. Perhaps we will cut an advanced or gifted program and disincentivize the would-be future scientist who was going to be integral in developing the vaccine for the next pandemic virus.

Please consider the principles of Martin Luther King Jr.