Letter to the editor: Second-home owners are not the housing villains

As a Breckenridge homeowner and avid skier, I have been closely observing the dialogue and debate around Summit County’s housing challenges. I have noticed a trend of condemning second-home owners as the villains and local workers as the victims, neither of which are true or productive. All parties, including the often-maligned tourists, play a critical role in the community and tax collection.

Second-home owners are quite beneficial when considering the facts. They pay 100% of the taxes and likely don’t use the schools and other services. I would bet the average second-homeowner spends their fair share of money at local businesses while in town, generating revenue and taxes. They return home Sunday night having left their money in town and not their burden.

Local leaders and the community must admit this issue has been plaguing resort towns since the beginning of time. For certain, it is a real issue, but the pandemic only accelerated current trends; it did not create them. Blaming second-home owners or tourists will not solve the problem.

I commend the effort to improve the situation and the town of Frisco for rolling back regulations (which they implemented) to create faster and better access to housing. More regulations, restrictions and taxes will only exacerbate the problem. This would result in less supply and higher prices — economics 101.

Kudos to Frisco for working on logical, safe and environmentally friendly ways to reduce regulation and move faster. The game changer is to unlock private capital and put it to work. An opportunity for a reasonable return including fewer restrictions will unleash this powerful force.

Thankfully, we live in America, and we get to choose where we live and where we visit — not the government.