Letter to the editor: Second-home owners should begin organizing for legal action

Now may be the time for owners of second homes to begin organizing for legal action against not just the county and towns in Summit County but the activists and proponents of any restrictions or moratoriums put in place in violation of the 5th Amendment.

Make no mistake: This is a constitutional issue. I am not a lawyer, but here are my credentials:

I once watched a “Law and Order” marathon.

I sat through the OJ trial.

I was on the jury for a shoplifting trial once.

The article published Wednesday that Summit County enacted a moratorium on new short-term rental licenses clearly shows that it is time.

Here’s what I propose:

Property owners should get appraisals as if they are going to sell.

Stand together and do not offer your property for a long-term rental.

Force the resorts and employers to build workforce camps for their employees. These can be relatively nice, furnished and have cafeterias, health care, services and shops. It works in Alaska, North Dakota and Canada for the energy industry.

Fight back the hate, jealousy, envy and propaganda. Be loud but respectful. Be present. It is your property. You should advocate for it.

Let’s prepare to take the county and towns for a few billion in direct and indirect economic loss.