Letter to the editor: Seeking to understand critical race theory and how it impacts our schools

I attended a local pro-critical race theory event in July and an anti-critical race theory event in August to try to understand more about it. Critical race theory is so polarizing among my friends, my church and my community. I’m very unhappy about the conflict, so I was seeking answers. At the pro event, a microphone was passed around to everyone, and I learned that there were several teachers attending. There were interested people like me from the community, which included three of the 4 For the Kids candidates.

Many of these same people were at both events. I chatted with different folks, and it became obvious that the 4 For the Kids candidates were searching for more understanding from both sides. Shortly thereafter, one candidate sat at our Rotary Club table, and we discussed afterward how she felt critical race theory should be debated by adults rather than be a distraction from academics for the students. She agreed with me that the issue was too divisive to rush into the schools without deliberate consideration by parents as well as a clear understanding how it will be included in the curriculum. She told me that she avoids talking about this topic specifically because it is so inflammatory. So I dropped it.

Although I have not been outspoken on the issue, I am concerned that some teachers at the pro event stated that they incorporate critical race theory tenets into their classes without calling it critical race theory. If they are, I believe this behavior goes against current school policy. The current board president made it clear at the recent candidate forum that she also does not advocate teaching critical race theory. I agree because that would reduce community tension and enable focus on the challenge of learning the approved curriculum.