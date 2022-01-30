Letter to the editor: Selling out has done damage to Breckenridge

So many tourists and why?

Is it Vail Resorts capitalizing on the town’s inability to restrict their pass sales? Absolutely. Or is it in addition to the fact that Breckenridge Town Council is chock full of vested interests: restaurant owners, short-term rental owners, shop owners and commercial property stakeholders?

When you look at the salaries ($1,000 a month to $1,500 a month), I realize they are somewhat donating their time, but to what end? To nobly represent or to ensure their golden parachutes stay viable for their Florida, Arizona or Texas retirements? Ironically, those very states’ plates are the ones we witness parking on sidewalks, doing laps in the roundabouts (whose multiple lane concept is lost in the hardpack), and blocking buses at every turn. A preview of your neighbors at the retirement golf course townhouse, council members.

Thanks, town of Breckenridge, “Flail Resorts” and Lucy Kay at the Breckenridge Tourism Office for continuing to spend marketing money hand-over-fist to cram tourism down our throats every chance they can. Ullr Fest will be moved to May and Jazz in July to early November if the numbers work. Give us a break!

Limit the damage selling out has done to our town while there’s a chance to rescue the workers who have tolerated the obvious disconnect for too long.