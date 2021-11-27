Letter to the editor: Senators should make expanded health insurance subsidies permanent

The past two years have been difficult for families, students, workers and small-business owners throughout Colorado and across the country. As we begin to recover, the most important step we can take is ensuring that our friends and neighbors stay healthy and are able to access quality health coverage and care when they need it.

To that end, I urge Sens. John Hickenlooper, Michael Bennet and their colleagues on Capitol Hill to make expanded health insurance subsidies permanent in this year’s budget reconciliation package.

These subsidies, expanded in this year’s American Rescue Plan Act, made almost 82,000 uninsured Coloradans newly eligible for tax credit relief . Many were able to afford insurance for the first time. However, with the subsidies set to expire at the end of next year, too many of these Colorado residents could lose their opportunity to purchase the coverage they deserve.

The pandemic has had an impact on nearly every part of our lives. To return to a sense of normalcy, we must make sure that every Coloradan stays healthy. This means giving them the opportunity to access the coverage they need so that they can receive the health care they deserve. Making the enhanced subsidies permanent is critical as we try to make this a reality.

Hickenlooper and Bennet have been invaluable leaders in Congress throughout the ongoing health crisis. With recovery in sight, Coloradans are still depending on them to lead us toward a healthier, stronger community and a bright economic future.