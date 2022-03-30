Letter to the editor: Send feedback about why Dillon Town Council should change

Although I have urged folks in Summit County to look beyond our local issues and consider some of the world’s and the U.S.’s wider concerns, now I’d like to ask a simple question of the voters of Dillon.

In the coming election, we have been asked to vote for people who are not presently on the Dillon Town Council. There are those who have pointed out reasons for doing this: the destruction of Town Park by Ice Castles, the changes to the amphitheater and the attempts to change the town to a more business-oriented place.

My question is: What qualifies the non-council candidates to merit our votes? Just because some would like to change out some of the council’s members, is this enough to vote for these other change agents?

I’d like to have some feedback about this, and it has to come quickly because the elections are April 5.