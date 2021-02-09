Letter to the editor: Seniors need helping hand to schedule an appointment online

Summit county’s COVID-19 volunteers have done an amazing job of organizing our vaccine distribution process. However, the sign-up process can be a stumbling block for residents who aren’t computer savvy or who don’t have access to the required technology.

I am a Summit County senior, feeling very fortunate to have received my second dose of the vaccine. But since my computer skills are limited, I doubt I’d have navigated the appointment sign-up process without a young visitor’s help. Watching me struggle, she gently took over my computer. At the appointed hour, her hands flew across the keyboard, and she told me when to be at the bus barn to get vaccinated. For her, it was simple. For me, it was impossible.

It occurred to me recently that I’d like to help elderly, handicapped or disadvantaged residents receive help to make an appointment, but, alas, I do not have the skill set.

But I envision a small cadre of technically skilled volunteers who could work by telephone to gather the required personal information and garner the appointments. This might be done as a school project or a Girl or Boy Scouts project or a short-term Rotary project?

Volunteers previously vaccinated might be organized to provide needed rides to and from the injection sites.

What do you all think?