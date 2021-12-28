Letter to the editor: Sentence was justified in the fatal I-70 semitrailer crash

Rogel Aguilera-Medero deserves every bit of the 110-year sentence he was handed.

He intentionally sped through the Colorado mountains for hours, continued to drive after he stopped to confirm his brakes had failed, barreled downhill crowded I-70 knowing he had failed brakes, and continued for nearly 4 miles on a flat road without rolling to a stop on the shoulder or taking one of at least four available exits.

It’s impossible to travel to the scene of the accident from the bottom of that hill without applying throttle to continue. No matter what motivated him, these were all conscious acts of extreme irresponsibility and disregard. This was certainly no unfortunate accident. This was negligent homicide on all counts.

The owner of the trucking company should also be held responsible for unleashing an untrained and illiterate driver into our mountains. We see far too many truck-related accidents on our interstates, killing innocents while causing massive delays near daily. It’s time the Colorado Department of Transportation requires all semi drivers passing through Colorado to have a mountain endorsement based on real-life training and supervised experience.

Just because Aguilera-Medero cried like a baby boy in court doesn’t make him any less guilty.