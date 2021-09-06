Letter to the editor: Shame on Summit Daily for alcohol ad on Friday paper
Breckenridge
The newspaper issue of Friday, Sept. 3, was extremely insensitive to the front page feature article, “Party town: Alcohol-centered culture takes a toll on mental health,” and the very people this article is trying to connect with and support whilst having a full surround ad for alcohol.
This was truly a double message. Shame on the editors for not making this common-sense connection! Know better, do better.
