Letter to the editor: Shooting range is right where it should be: by the dump
Silverthorne
The Summit County Shooting Range is located at a perfect location: next to the dump. There are no homes near the range or the dump unless you live in a tent near those facilities. There’s more toxic seepage from batteries and electronics and whatever else is being discarded improperly instead of being recycled. This seepage is far worse than any material expended at the range. Our police also use the range for training and practice. Letter writer Robin Robson should become correctly informed about the range and its operations before making an uninformed statement.
