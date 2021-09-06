Letter to the editor: Short-term rental limits could violate 5th Amendment

Letter writer David Gary was spot on when writing “Breckenridge should not be selecting winners and losers.”

The Fifth Amendment also does not allow the government to take property without just compensation, so I would suggest any and all owners who may be affected by the decision-makers in Breckenridge and Frisco — and for that matter Aspen and Steamboat Springs — to have their properties appraised for after repair value. If you need to ask what that is, you probably wouldn’t understand.

Property owners who rent long term have tenants, duh! Tenants often damage property, don’t pay rent or think they don’t have to because of the government unfairly enforcing an unconstitutional eviction moratorium and other issues. There is also the fact that the owners usually buy these homes or condos to recreate, so they would not have use of their properties. How is that fair?

The majority of workers affected by housing right now can’t even afford to rent where they live now. How can they afford to rent a million-dollar home? The workforce solutions used in Prudhoe Bay with the oil industry would be a great fit for this. Workers could get shelter, food, recreation and health care that is designed for them. They would be with people like them.

To support my opinion, here are my credentials (to satisfy Kate Neuschaefer):