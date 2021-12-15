Letter to the editor: Short-term rentals are sending the quality of life here spiraling

Short-term rental owners are constantly complaining about their rights being taken away and that they are being discriminated against. Yet my home on a residentially zoned street with my wife and kids has to allow a different nonvetted stranger next door weekly.

Commercial and residential zoning seems very self-explanatory to me. Can you imagine if second-home owners who have short-term rentals here had the residential issues we have in their suburbia neighborhoods back home? They average three cars, constantly zipping in and out to activities and partying. They yell in the hot tub, with an entitled attitude that they rented it, and do whatever they want. They leave trash out for the bears. They could have rented in a commercial area that is walking distance to town, the bus or gondola and not drive drunk down our streets. The definition of residential is being misconstrued as rape and pillage when people disrespect and change the laws. The rest of the houses on our street are locals who rarely drive up and down and have to register as a sex offender if they live there.

Honolulu’s mayor is considering shutting down short-term rentals in neighborhoods. Has this become a worldwide issue? Realtors, don’t panic; the demand for non-short-term rental neighborhoods is growing daily. And property management companies, you had your shot to ensure neighborhood safety and peace, and you failed.

How many of us will move because the quality of life here is spiraling? We are locals for 25 years. I would suggest short-term rental owners are the minority among locals as most of us can’t afford rentals. The majority, you want to vote? I suggest we are the ones being discriminated against in our residentially zoned neighborhoods, and the municipalities are liable for putting us in danger.