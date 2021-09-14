Letter to the editor: Short-term rentals weren’t a topic of discussion 2 years ago
Jeff Wagner
Fairplay
Fairplay
Less than two years ago, the topic of debate was minimum wage. Now, the new scapegoat is second-home owners.
People seem to forget how politicians need distractions. Less than two years ago, short-term rentals and second-home owners did not even arise. Today, that is the new evil.
How do these people keep getting elected? The self-interest is quite clear.
Letters to the Editor