Letter to the editor: Should state require a negative COVID-19 test from Texans?
Thomas Chehak
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Summit County has lots of visitors and part-time residents from Texas. Now that Texas has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, should we require a negative COVID-19 test before they can enter the state? Just wondering since educated scientists around the world are saying the pandemic is far from over.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Letters to the Editor