Letter to the editor: Shouldn’t we all be working to advance voting rights?
Sandi Bruns
Frisco
Frisco
I could not believe that on Jan. 6, Republicans were saying Democrats were being political using the events of that day to advance their voting rights agenda! Isn’t that what we all should be doing: Advancing voting rights in a democracy? Are they actually admitting that that agenda isn’t anywhere on their plate?
Letters to the Editor